Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MYTAY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.64. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $645.85 million for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 8.02%.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.