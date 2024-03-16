Maker Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184.29 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $2,931.11 or 0.04436339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $184.29 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000633 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Maker Profile
Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,570 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Maker
