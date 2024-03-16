Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 14th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.2 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust stock remained flat at $1.72 on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

