McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

MCD stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.12. 5,071,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.86. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

