MCIA Inc Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MCIA Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $388.05 and a 1-year high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

