Metahero (HERO) Price Up 17.7% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Metahero has a total market cap of $54.55 million and $2.24 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000568 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00015730 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

