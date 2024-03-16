Monero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.41 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $140.07 or 0.00214379 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $52.41 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,597.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.11 or 0.00593182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00128076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00046333 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00049890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00125903 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,411,177 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

