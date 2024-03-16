MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Insider Peter Henley Sells 10,700 Shares of Stock

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Henley sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.12), for a total transaction of A$18,083.00 ($11,975.50).

MotorCycle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

MotorCycle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. MotorCycle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

About MotorCycle

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

