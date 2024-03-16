My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0506 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $186,894.02 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000561 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00015730 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

