Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 14th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Nestlé stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,239. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.54. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

