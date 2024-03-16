Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Short Interest Update

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 14th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NONEF remained flat at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. Net One Systems has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $16.87.

Net One Systems Co, Ltd. provides information platform solutions and services in Japan. The company offers information and communications technology, and virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. It also provides telecommunication networks, such as carrier Ethernet, IP/MPLS networks, mobile network infrastructure, and SDN/NFV for telecom operators; and installation planning, operational support, and computer network system optimization.

