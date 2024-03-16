Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Short Interest Update

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 14th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Net One Systems Price Performance
Shares of NONEF remained flat at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. Net One Systems has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $16.87.
About Net One Systems
