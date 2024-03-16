Netrum Price Reaches $24.20 on Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.20 or 0.00034772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $51.78 million and $899.69 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Netrum

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.19884587 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $899.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

