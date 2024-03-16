NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup Purchases 5,750 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 5,750 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75.

NFI traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$12.15. 182,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,416. NFI Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFI shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.58.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

