Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 30.4% in February

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nikon Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 1,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.00. Nikon has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nikon had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikon will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

