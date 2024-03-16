Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Noble Roman’s Stock Performance

Shares of Noble Roman’s stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 9,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Noble Roman’s has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

