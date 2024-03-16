NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Update

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 14th total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,656. The company has a market cap of $42.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.99. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics based on N-methyl-D-aspartate platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated investigational breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of acute suicidality in depression.

