OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Update

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 566,400 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 14th total of 452,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $3.35 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. OC Oerlikon has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides surface engineering, polymer processing, and additive manufacturing services in Switzerland, Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing. It offers engine fan compressors, engine hot section, landing gears, actuation systems, aircraft interior, and hydraulic systems for aerospace; engine and brake systems, transmission, drive train, steering and suspension, exhaust systems, piping and tubing systems, exterior, lighting, green hydrogen, interior, heat exchanger and EGR coolers, peripherals and design parts, and thermal insulation systems for automotive; and oil and gas, and boilers, as well as hydro, gas, steam, and wind turbines for energy industry.

