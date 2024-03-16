OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Update

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 566,400 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 14th total of 452,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $3.35 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. OC Oerlikon has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $4.85.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
