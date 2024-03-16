ONUS Price Down 1.7% This Week (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, ONUS has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $44.89 million and $82,762.69 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.46860784 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $107,504.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

