Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Orbit International Stock Up 20.0 %
OTCMKTS ORBT traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. Orbit International has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.87.
Orbit International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orbit International
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.