Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Orbit International Stock Up 20.0 %

OTCMKTS ORBT traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. Orbit International has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.87.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

