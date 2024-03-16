Orchid Trading Down 8.6% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $141.63 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005339 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00027084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00015996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,471.77 or 0.99973655 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010286 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00158917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.15856527 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $11,783,883.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

