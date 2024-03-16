Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,957,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the February 14th total of 2,913,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OROVF remained flat at $15.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $20.80.
About Orient Overseas (International)
