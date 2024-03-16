Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,957,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the February 14th total of 2,913,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OROVF remained flat at $15.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

