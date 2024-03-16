Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 51,842 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,842 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 2.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,830,344,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,990,000 after buying an additional 253,729 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,549,000 after acquiring an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.48. 3,775,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,868. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $151.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.39 and its 200 day moving average is $124.73.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,339.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.