Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,175 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,208,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.