Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 14th total of 231,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of Otsuka stock remained flat at $41.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $44.50.
About Otsuka
