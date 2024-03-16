Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 14th total of 231,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of Otsuka stock remained flat at $41.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and provides software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

