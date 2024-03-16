Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Michele Farmer Sells 2,968 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Michele Farmer sold 2,968 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $14,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 6,658,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,175,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.87. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

PACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

