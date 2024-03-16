Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 517,200 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the February 14th total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance

PMETF stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.61. 55,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.81. Patriot Battery Metals has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$13.38.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

