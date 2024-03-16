Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $6.43 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,582,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,713,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,523. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $452.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.34 and its 200-day moving average is $517.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

