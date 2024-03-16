Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,611,800 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 13,291,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.7 days.

Pilbara Minerals Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS PILBF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.62. 68,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Pilbara Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.71.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

About Pilbara Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.