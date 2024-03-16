Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,611,800 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 13,291,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.7 days.
Pilbara Minerals Trading Down 3.7 %
OTCMKTS PILBF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.62. 68,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Pilbara Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.71.
About Pilbara Minerals
