Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Update

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock remained flat at C$12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.28. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52 week low of C$9.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

