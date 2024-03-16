Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Update

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock remained flat at C$12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.28. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52 week low of C$9.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.
About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
