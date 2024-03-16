Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Update

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the February 14th total of 95,700 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PCSA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,349. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO George K. Ng purchased 10,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Young acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,498.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George K. Ng acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,895 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCSA. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

