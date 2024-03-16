Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Update

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSAGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the February 14th total of 95,700 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ PCSA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,349. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO George K. Ng purchased 10,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Young acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,498.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George K. Ng acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,895 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCSA. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

