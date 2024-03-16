Proton Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $41.23 million and $3.44 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,662,315,683 coins and its circulating supply is 25,237,944,556 coins. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

