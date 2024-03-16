PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 0.6 %

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 18,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.50.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

