Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 14th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. 26,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,419. Puma has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

