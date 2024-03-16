Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 14th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Puma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. 26,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,419. Puma has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.
Puma Company Profile
