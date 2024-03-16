Purus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $26.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,235.50. 8,882,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,238.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,038.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $572.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.