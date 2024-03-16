Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,027 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $2,576,000. Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,069,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,198,109. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $297.19 and a 1 year high of $448.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.22 and a 200-day moving average of $395.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

