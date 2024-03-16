Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Qantas Airways Price Performance
QABSY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. 40,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,953. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
