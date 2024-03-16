Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Qantas Airways Price Performance

QABSY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. 40,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,953. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Qantas Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.