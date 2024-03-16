Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,821,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,256. The company has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

