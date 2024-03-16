Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.79. 8,080,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $388.05 and a 52-week high of $520.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.24 and its 200-day moving average is $465.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

