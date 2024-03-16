Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,945 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. 45,303,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,366,275. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

