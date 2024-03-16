Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,073 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.32. 5,267,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,573. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $224.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

