Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) CFO Jeffry R. Keyes Buys 50,000 Shares

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffry R. Keyes purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Quantum-Si Trading Down 2.3 %

QSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $245.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Quantum-Si from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quantum-Si by 13.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,448,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,686 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Quantum-Si by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,532,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 6,905,932 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Quantum-Si by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

