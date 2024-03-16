Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,319,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 14th total of 992,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 269.2 days.

Quebecor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Get Quebecor alerts:

About Quebecor

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services. The Media segment operates an over-the-air television network and specialty television services; soundstage and equipment rental and postproduction services for the film and television industries; printing, publishing, and distribution of daily newspapers; news and entertainment digital platforms; publishing and distribution of magazines; production and distribution of audiovisual content; and out-of-home advertising business.

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.