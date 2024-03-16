Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,319,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 14th total of 992,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 269.2 days.
Quebecor Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.96.
About Quebecor
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.