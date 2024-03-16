Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in February

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 419,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,197.0 days.

Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance

Raffles Medical Group stock remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Friday. Raffles Medical Group has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

About Raffles Medical Group

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, radiotherapy, and dental services.

