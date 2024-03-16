Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in February

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 419,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,197.0 days.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
Raffles Medical Group stock remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Friday. Raffles Medical Group has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.
About Raffles Medical Group
