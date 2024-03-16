Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Short Interest Update

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 14th total of 901,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Relo Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RELOF remained flat at C$15.39 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.39. Relo Group has a one year low of C$15.39 and a one year high of C$15.39.

Relo Group Company Profile

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

