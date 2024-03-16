Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in February

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 14th total of 441,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,771.0 days.
Renault Price Performance
RNSDF stock remained flat at $46.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.
Renault Company Profile
