Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Up 30.6% in February

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 14th total of 441,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,771.0 days.

RNSDF stock remained flat at $46.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

