Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $30,428.74 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005367 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00015696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,158.96 or 1.01314442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010258 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00154798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00247913 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $22,311.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.