Safe Price Reaches $1.99 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $41.43 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00003010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00117058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00037924 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00017766 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000084 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.98970091 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

