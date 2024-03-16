Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $755.36. 3,729,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.76. The firm has a market cap of $717.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

