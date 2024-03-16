Secret (SIE) Price Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Secret has a market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $314.25 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00193569 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $38.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

