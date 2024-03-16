Short Interest in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expands By 14.3%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.17. 3,875,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,710. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
